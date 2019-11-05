Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. 780,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 402,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 57.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 64.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

