Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.
Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. 780,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 402,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 57.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 64.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
