Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 19.8%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) dropped 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.95, approximately 597,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 306,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Curis by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 581,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 184,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

