Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

CMI stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $179.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.67. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

