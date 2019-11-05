Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Culp stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $74.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Culp’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other Culp news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth $171,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Culp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

