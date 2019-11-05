Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 523,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

