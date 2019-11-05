Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRP. Morgan Stanley lowered Ctrip.Com International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,754. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Ctrip.Com International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,052,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1,692.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 894,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 844,186 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,699,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,951 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth $22,907,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth $21,153,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

