CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 225.01%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.