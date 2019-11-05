CSFB Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $13.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

