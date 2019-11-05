CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,399.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $5,399.00 and approximately $2,639.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00221273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.01465570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

