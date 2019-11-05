CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYRX. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CryoPort presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CYRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 408,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.77. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $22,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 530.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 998,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CryoPort by 331.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 747,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth $12,830,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $5,776,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

