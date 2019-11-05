Cross Research Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Hold

Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.48.

NYSE:ST opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $1,930,589. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 83,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

