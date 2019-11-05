Critical Review: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get International Money Express alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 5 0 2.83 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than The9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 0.56% 24.08% 4.02% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million 2.19 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -315.20 The9 $2.54 million 11.26 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Summary

International Money Express beats The9 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.