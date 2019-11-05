Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of CREE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 123,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Cree has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,742,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cree by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 85,263 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,041 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

