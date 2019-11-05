Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $26.90 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

