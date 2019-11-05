Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $26.90 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Shares of CS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.62.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.