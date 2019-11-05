Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RDSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oddo Securities dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Royal Dutch Shell to a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,781.80 ($36.35).

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,308.50 ($30.16) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,313.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,423.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

