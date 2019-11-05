Credit Suisse Group Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $79.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.08.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.01. 59,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,902. MasTec has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 101,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,318,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

