Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $26.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.90 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.30 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

