Credicorp (BAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credicorp stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.72. 52,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.24. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $199.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

