CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. CPI Aerostructures has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,218. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

