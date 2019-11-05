Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

