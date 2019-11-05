Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

