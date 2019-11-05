Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $269.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.44 and a 200 day moving average of $261.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

