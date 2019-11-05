Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at $30,828,779.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,255 shares of company stock worth $4,004,394 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

