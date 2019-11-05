Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,061,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

