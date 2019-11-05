Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,091.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $18,819,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $24,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at about $18,529,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

