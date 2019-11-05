Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CVTI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,627. The company has a market cap of $288.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

