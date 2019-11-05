COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.26.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

