Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,931,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 161,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 4,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 366,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

