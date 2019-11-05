Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 620,676 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,676 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for about 4.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $128,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE EDU opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $123.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.