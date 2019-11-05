Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 13,119 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.35.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $473.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

