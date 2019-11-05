Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $6.63 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,531 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,803,000 after buying an additional 159,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.65.

NYSE DFS opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

