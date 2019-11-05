Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

