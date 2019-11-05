Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1,276.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 128,166 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Nomura dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.72.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

