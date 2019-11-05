Continental Building Products (CBPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,671. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBPX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

