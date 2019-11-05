Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Akazoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ SONG opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Akazoo has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONG. Noble Financial began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Akazoo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

