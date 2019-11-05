ContentBox Tops One Day Volume of $52,193.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $52,193.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and UEX. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

