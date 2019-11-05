Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

STZ.B stock opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $214.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.