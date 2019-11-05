Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Conifer has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 93,233 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 193,269 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $724,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

