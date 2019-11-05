Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,392 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Paycom Software worth $95,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 109.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $210,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paycom Software by 34.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $107.46 and a 12-month high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

