Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,116 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $76,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of TJX opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

