Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,002 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of CME Group worth $87,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,436 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $742,416.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,698 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.