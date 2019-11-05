Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $66,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $338.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.86. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

