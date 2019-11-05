Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 7,633 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 62,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 565,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

