Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 152,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

