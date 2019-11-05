Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,937. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

