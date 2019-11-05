Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.84.

CPSI stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

