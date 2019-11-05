Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.45 Million

Analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $69.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.82 million and the lowest is $67.10 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $69.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $274.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.70 million to $287.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $277.66 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $293.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. 151,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $331.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.