Comparing Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novocure and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $248.07 million 31.20 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -114.25 Apyx Medical $16.69 million 13.78 $64.01 million ($0.29) -23.38

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novocure and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Novocure currently has a consensus target price of $79.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Novocure.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -8.43% -20.47% -7.29% Apyx Medical 255.57% -14.88% -13.14%

Volatility & Risk

Novocure has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Novocure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

