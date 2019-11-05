Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 34,753 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.