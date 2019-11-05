Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 268,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

